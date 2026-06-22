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How Trump's remarks about Italian prime minister could break up a close alliance

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 22, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says President Trump is making up a story that she “begged” him for a photo at the G7 Summit in France last week. The rift could break up one of Trump’s closest alliances in Europe.

Federiga Bindi, who served as a senior advisor to Italy’s then-Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, joins us to discuss what this means for Italy-U.S. relations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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