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How Trump's 'America first' strategy for industrial fishing is landing in the Pacific

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

Earlier this month, President Trump signed a proclamation allowing commercial fishing in three national marine monuments in the Pacific, spanning a total of half a million square miles.

The administration is working to dismantle guardrails for industrial fishing, while also threatening critical marine ecosystems that are sacred to Indigenous Pacific peoples.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd is joined by Grist senior staff writer Anita Hofschneider to discuss the implications of this “America First” fishing strategy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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