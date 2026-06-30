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After SCOTUS decision, some still want to limit birthright citizenship

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT

The Supreme Court ruled against President Trump’s controversial executive order that sought to limit birthright citizenship.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for more restrictive immigration policies. Krikorian believes that birthright citizenship should be limited.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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