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Supreme Court issues decisions on birthright citizenship, trans athletes and campaign finances

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

The Supreme Court released decisions Tuesday on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes and campaign finance.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the decisions and their impact with Harvard University Law School professor Noah Feldman about what we’re still waiting for from the court. Feldman has a new Substack, “Professor Noah Feldman.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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