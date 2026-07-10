Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What are the political lessons from the Graham Platner debacle?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd talk with journalists Damian Paletta and Jessica Piper about what lessons Democrats are taking away from the implosion of the Graham Platner’s Senate campaign in Maine, and what it means for Republicans now that President Trump has restarted missile strikes on Iran four months away from midterm elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate