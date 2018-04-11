Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

House Speaker Paul Ryan's Wisconsin Constituents React To His Retirement Announcement

Published April 11, 2018 at 3:29 PM CDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And House Speaker Paul Ryan made some news today with this surprise.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PAUL RYAN: This year will be my last one as a member of the House.

KELLY: The representative from southeastern Wisconsin says he wants to spend more time with his family.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

People back in Ryan's hometown, Janesville, Wis., have their own theories. Here's independent voter Don Eddy (ph).

DON EDDY: He knows that he's beat. I think that's why he's not running again - is because he knows he's up against a lot that he doesn't want to deal with anymore. And plus, he's tired of arguing with the rest of the Republican Party that are turning into a bunch of Trump supporters.

KELLY: Linda Fruwirth (ph) is a Republican in Ryan's district, and she says she's worried.

LINDA FRUWIRTH: I think he's - maybe it's a sign that the Republican Party should take a step back and look what has happened over - since the new administration took office. We've lost a lot of good people.

KELLY: Paul Ryan becomes the 39th Republican House member to either retire or seek another office. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR National NewsNPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate