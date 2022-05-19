© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

Biden heads to Asia to reassure allies that China is a still a top priority

By Jackie Northam
Published May 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT

President Biden heads to Asia Friday for a meeting of the Quad group, which includes leaders from India, Japan and Australia. The unspoken focus of the gathering is China.

Jackie Northam
