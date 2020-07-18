Alabama mall tightening security after fatal shootings

By 1 minute ago

 

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest shopping mall and the city of Hoover say they are tightening security measures following a shooting that killed a child and injured three others. 

Operators of the Riverchase Galleria and municipal officials say a new plan includes an increased police presence at the mall and dogs that are trained to sniff out the smell of explosives and firearms.

Brookwood Properties, which owns the mall, has new equipment to improve communication with city police, and it has added additional video cameras in common areas.

An 8-year-old boy died in a shooting at the mall on July 3, and police shot and killed a man inside the mall in 2018.

Tags: 
Riverchase Galleria
mall shooting
Birmingham
Brookwood Properties

Related Content

3 charged in killing of boy inside Alabama shopping mall

By Jul 8, 2020
Riverchase Galleria

 

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Three people are now charged in the killing of an 8-year-old boy who was shot to death inside Alabama's largest shopping mall. 

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover on Tuesday announced capital murder charges against two 19-year-olds, King Gary Williams and Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. They're charged in the killing last Friday of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. Another man was charged on Sunday.

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

By Jul 6, 2020
Riverchase Galleria

 

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people hospitalized. 

Hoover's police chief says that a girl and two adults were hospitalized after the shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria. A local school district identified the boy as Royta Giles Jr. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

Family of black man killed by police in Birmingham mall filing suit

By Nov 22, 2019
Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr.
Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Parents of a black man who was killed by police who mistook him for a shooting suspect at an Alabama shopping mall said they were filing a federal lawsuit Friday, the first anniversary of his death.

The parents of 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. joined lawyers at a news conference announcing the suit accusing police and officials in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, where the fatal shooting occurred, of violating his civil rights.

A statement from the city denied that police or municipal officials did anything wrong.