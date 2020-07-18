Alabama mall tightening security after fatal shootings

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest shopping mall and the city of Hoover say they are tightening security measures following a shooting that killed a child and injured three others.

Operators of the Riverchase Galleria and municipal officials say a new plan includes an increased police presence at the mall and dogs that are trained to sniff out the smell of explosives and firearms.

Brookwood Properties, which owns the mall, has new equipment to improve communication with city police, and it has added additional video cameras in common areas.

An 8-year-old boy died in a shooting at the mall on July 3, and police shot and killed a man inside the mall in 2018.