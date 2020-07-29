Alabama man charged with capital murder in child's death

COKER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man has been charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old child.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says it obtained a warrant for 31-year-old John Thompson on the charge Tuesday.

Captain Jack Kennedy says authorities were sent to a home in Coker on Monday and discovered the girl was breathing irregularly. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The official says a medical report indicates the child’s death was the result of severe abuse or trauma.

Investigators say Thompson was looking after the girl while her mother was working. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.