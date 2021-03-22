Alabama National Guard to begin vaccinations at rural sites

The Alabama National Guard is setting up to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the rural parts of the state.

As of Monday, eligibility for the vaccine has been expanded to include more frontline workers, residents with chronic health conditions, and people 55 and older.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a schedule of where the mobile vaccination sites will be this week.

March 23: Covington and Sumter Counties

Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420 (Covington)

UWA Football Parking Lot (Sumter)

March 24: Coffee and Greene Counties

Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330 (Coffee)

Abandoned Airport: 435 Airport Road, Eutaw, AL 35462 (Greene)

March 25: Dale and Hale Counties

Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360 (Dale)

Moundville Ball Park: Industrial Drive, Moundville, AL (Hale)

March 26: Henry and Perry Counties