Alabama National Guard to begin vaccinations at rural sites

By Caroline Vincent 24 minutes ago

 

Credit Pixabay

The Alabama National Guard is setting up to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the rural parts of the state.

As of Monday, eligibility for the vaccine has been expanded to include more frontline workers, residents with chronic health conditions, and people 55 and older. 

Gov. Kay Ivey released a schedule of where the mobile vaccination sites will be this week.

March 23: Covington and Sumter Counties

  • Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420 (Covington)
  • UWA Football Parking Lot (Sumter)

March 24: Coffee and Greene Counties

  • Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330 (Coffee)
  • Abandoned Airport: 435 Airport Road, Eutaw, AL 35462 (Greene)

March 25: Dale and Hale Counties

  • Ozark Civic Center: 320  East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360 (Dale)
  • Moundville Ball Park: Industrial Drive, Moundville, AL (Hale)

March 26: Henry and Perry Counties

  • Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 (Henry)
  • Marion Military Institute (Perry)
