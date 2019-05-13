Alabama offers new license for bait hunting of deer and pigs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new license allowing bait to be used in the hunting of white-tailed deer and feral pigs in Alabama is now on sale.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is issuing the annual bait privilege license after a new law was passed, Al.com reported .

The Alabama Legislature approved the baited hunting measure last month. The bill passed the House by a vote of 83-12.

The new law could provide limited help with crop destruction and other problems caused by feral hogs, said Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, who sponsored the bill in the House.

"I don't know if you could ever kill enough feral hogs with a rifle to ever make a dent in it but it will help," Crawford said.

Alabama Department Conservation Commissioner Christopher Blankenship said the department did not initiate the bill but was not opposed to it.

There are several stipulations on the new baiting law.

The license applies only to white tailed deer in season and feral pigs on privately owned or leased lands, for instance. Baiting any wildlife remains illegal on public lands.

The license costs $15 for Alabama residents; and $51 for non-residents.

Revenue generated by the sale of the licenses will be matched by the federal government to help support conservation efforts, officials said.

