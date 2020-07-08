Alabama school district to require masks for fall classes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A public school district in Alabama will require students to wear masks for in-person classes when the school year kicks off in August.

Montgomery Public Schools said in their academic plan released last week students will initially receive masks from the school district. Montgomery is among the many cities in Alabama that already has a local mask requirement. The school says families are expected to provide the masks for students once the school’s supply runs out.

The district has provided an option for each student to receive online or in-person classes. The school district says students who need devices for virtual courses will also receive them from the school.