Alabama school system using foggers to sanitize campuses

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system is using a new cleaning tool to combat the coronavirus, without having to scrub desks, chairs and chalkboards. 

WBRC-TV reports that Chilton County School custodians will be armed with 18 backpack decontamination foggers for the school buildings. The custodians will be trained on how to use them next week.

Chilton County School Maintenance Director Freddy Smith calls the foggers “a game changer.” Smith says the foggers usually are used in agriculture farming, but are safe to use around students.

He plans for custodians to spray bathrooms, common areas and door handles after every class change.

