Alabama virus deaths rise as hospital group sounds warning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has recorded its highest one-day death count from the new coronavirus as the head of a state hospital group sounds a warning about the pandemic. 

A site that tracks COVID-19 deaths in the state reported 40 new deaths Tuesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic took hold in March. The illness has killed more than 1,130 people statewide, and more than 56,400 cases have been confirmed.

The head of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says the state is on a dangerous path with increasing daily case counts and fewer empty beds in hospitals.

Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
Alabama Hospital Association
Dr. Donald Williamson

Coronavirus cases continue to trend upward in Alabama, and this may spill over into the November election. Two lawsuits now challenge the state’s absentee and in-person voting laws. Plaintiffs argue the rules restrict voter turnout, while adding risk of COVID-19 exposure at the polls. The complaint is that this problem appears to impact non-white communities the most. Both litigations seek to make no-excuse absentee voting the new normal in the state while doing away with the current photo ID requirement.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said he used a poor choice of words when he suggested rising COVID-19 numbers were a good thing and he wanted more people to get infected with the new coronavirus. 