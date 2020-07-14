Alabama virus deaths rise as hospital group sounds warning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has recorded its highest one-day death count from the new coronavirus as the head of a state hospital group sounds a warning about the pandemic.

A site that tracks COVID-19 deaths in the state reported 40 new deaths Tuesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic took hold in March. The illness has killed more than 1,130 people statewide, and more than 56,400 cases have been confirmed.

The head of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says the state is on a dangerous path with increasing daily case counts and fewer empty beds in hospitals.