Alabama, Wisconsin set for home-and-home in 2024, 2025

By 1 minute ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Wisconsin will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.

The schools announced Monday the teams will play in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 14, 2024. They'll meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 13, 2025.

Wisconsin and Alabama have split their only two meetings. The Crimson Tide won 35-17 in the 2015 opener in Arlington, Texas. That was the first time they had played each other since 1928, when the Badgers won 15-0 in Madison.

It's the fifth home-and-home series Alabama has added recently, including Texas in 2022 and 2023.

Tide coach Nick Saban called it "a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football." Saban says these types of matchups are important to "the health of college football" because they're exciting for fans and give players new challenges.

Tags: 
Alabama Crimson Tide
Home-and-home series
Alabama Football

Related Content

Media picks Alabama to beat Georgia again in SEC title game

By Jul 19, 2019
Alabama Crimson Tide
Mackenzie Bates / APR

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending Southeastern Conference champion Alabama is the favorite to once again beat Georgia in the title game in a preseason media poll.

The Crimson Tide was selected by 203 of 260 voters this week at SEC media days in results released Friday. Georgia, which lost to Alabama in the championship game last season, received 49 first-place votes.

Eight teams were picked as the SEC champion on at least one ballot.

The predicted order of finish in the West was Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Alabama QB says Tide learned 'many lessons' from title loss

By Jul 18, 2019

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — It's easier for Alabama to be humble now.

The Crimson Tide can thank Clemson for that, at least. There's nothing like a 44-16 drubbing in the national championship game to strip away any feelings of invincibility and self-satisfaction that come from scarcely getting challenged during the regular season on the way to another Southeastern Conference title.

Oldest living Tide football player turns 100

By Jun 25, 2019
Don Salls
University of Alabama

(TUSCALOOSA, AL)-- The oldent living University of Alabama football letterman turned 100 years old Monday. Dr. Don Salls played for the Crimson Tide under coach Frank Thomas after being recruited out of New York City in the 1930s.