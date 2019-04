Sonya Bennett and Nancye Jennings began their friendship after meeting at a book store. Their chance meeting allowed for a conversation to spark about the Baha’i faith Sonya had been a part of for many years. Upon learning that Sonya was a follower of the faith, Nancye mentioned that her great-grandfather was a Baha’i. In this StoryCorps segment, they both share stories about this chance meeting and Nancye’s journey to the Baha’i faith and what it truly signifies...

Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Production

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson