Amtrak: Passenger trains to return to Gulf Coast in 2022

By Caroline Vincent 13 minutes ago

 

Amtrak services may soon be coming to the Gulf Coast. A company official said the passenger service is on track to return in 2022.

Spokesperson Marc Magliari said the compant contacted railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern in January to inform them "that we intend to begin service in 2022."

The route will connect Mobile to New Orleans with four stops in Mississippi. The stops will be in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

It has been 16 years since the last passenger trains traveled along the Gulf Coast.

Tags: 
Amtrak
Gulf Coast
CSX
Norfolk Southern

How COVID-19 figures in to plans to restore Amtrak service in Mobile

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby May 21, 2020
Pixabay

An Alabama Public Radio news feature, which is part of APR effort to address the "news desert" along the state's Gulf coast. APR recruited and trained veteran print journalists in Mobile and Baldwin counties to join our news team to do radio stories from along the Gulf coast.

Mobile vote moves Gulf Coast closer to Amtrak resumption

By Feb 4, 2020
Amtrak

A vote by the city council in Mobile, Alabama, has moved the Gulf Coast one step closer to a resumption of Amtrak service.

News outlets report that members voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a grant application for restoring passenger train service to the city.

The train would link New Orleans and Mobile twice daily with stops in Mississippi in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis.

Mobile would be asked to pay $3 million over three years, and the state could be asked to help. The states of Louisiana and Mississippi have already committed millions.

Mobile dims chances for Amtrak renewal on Gulf Coast

By Jan 22, 2020

Leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are dimming chances for reviving passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast.

Member of the City Council's finance committee withheld support for funding service through Alabama's port city on Tuesday. Al.com reports the full council could vote on the issue next week.

Amtrak hasn't operated along the coast since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Louisiana and Mississippi have approved funding to restart the trains, but Alabama hasn't. Officials at the Alabama State Port say passenger trains could disrupt freight service through the port.