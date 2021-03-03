Audit finds $307,000 missing from UAB parking; 2 fired

Two workers who stole over $300,000 from parking machines at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have been fired.

A state report released last month by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts said an internal audit at UAB revealed the money missing as far back as 2017.

One of the workers fired wasn't prosecuted due to lack of evidence. The report said another person pled guilty and was ordered to pay $750 in restitution, about $300 of which has been paid so far.

The school said it has taken steps to prevent a recurrence, including eliminating cash payments whenever possible.