Audit finds $307,000 missing from UAB parking; 2 fired

By Caroline Vincent 38 minutes ago

 

Credit Microsoft

Two workers who stole over $300,000 from parking machines at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have been fired.

A state report released last month by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts said an internal audit at UAB revealed the money missing as far back as 2017.

One of the workers fired wasn't prosecuted due to lack of evidence. The report said another person pled guilty and was ordered to pay $750 in restitution, about $300 of which has been paid so far.

The school said it has taken steps to prevent a recurrence, including eliminating cash payments whenever possible.

Tags: 
UAB
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Department of Examiners of Public Accounts

Related Content

NAACP information sessions to provide health info to underserved communities

By Feb 10, 2021
Alabama NAACP

The Alabama Branch of the NAACP is hosting a series of free, online information sessions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

The information sessions are being done in partnership with UAB, The Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Community Engagement Alliance.

Bernard Simelton, the president of the Alabama Chapter of the NAACP said that events like these are important in bringing public health information to communities that may not otherwise receive it.

Alabama university removes Wallace name from building

By Caroline Vincent Feb 8, 2021
wikipedia.org

 

An Alabama university is removing the name of a former governor from one of its campus buildings.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham removed George Wallace's name from what will now be called the Physical Education Building because of the four-term governor's previous infamous support of racial segregation.

UAB opening clinic for recovered COVID-19 patients

By Oct 23, 2020
UAB Hospital
UAB

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham said it will open a clinic meant to help COVID-19 patients who recover from the illness caused by the new coronavirus yet still need care. 

While many patients make a complete recovery, doctors have discovered long-term, chronic health conditions arise after some leave the hospital. Those include cardiac problems, respiratory issues and neurological difficulties.