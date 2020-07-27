Bars, restaurants to stop alcohol sales at 11 pm

By 24 minutes ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama bars and restaurants will not be able to serve alcohol past 11 p.m., under an emergency order adopted by the state regulatory agency Monday to try to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved an emergency order that limits the hours of operations for restaurants, bars and other entities that sell alcohol. Beginning Saturday, all ABC licensees are required to end the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On-premise consumption is to end at 11:30 p.m.

Tags: 
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
reopening

Related Content

Alabama House approves wine shipment legislation

By May 24, 2019
wine crate
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has passed legislation allowing residents to purchase wine and have it shipped directly to their house.

The bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins would allow licensed wine manufacturers to obtain a permit to deliver limited quantities of wine directly to Alabamians.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board doesn't currently allow such shipments.

The bill passed 77-11. It now heads to the Senate.

Alabama Increasing Liquor Markup

By Alex AuBuchon & Jun 16, 2017
Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

The price of liquor is going up across the state of Alabama soon.

Earlier this week, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted to raise the state’s markup on liquor from 30 to 35 percent. That amounts to about a $1 increase on a bottle that now costs $30. The goal is to raise about $8.2 million for the state’s courts and prosecutors.

VictoryLand Casino Wins Expanded Liquor License

By Mar 3, 2013
AP Photo/Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh

An Alabama casino has won its bid for an expanded liquor license.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board says it could not conclude that specific gaming and machines at VictoryLand are illegal. The panel says that question would be up to the courts to decide.

Attorney General Luther Strange believes the ABC decision is moot following a state Supreme Court ruling that the machines don't resemble the game of bingo. Strange said the opinion should end debate about whether electronic bingo is legal.