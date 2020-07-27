Bars, restaurants to stop alcohol sales at 11 pm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama bars and restaurants will not be able to serve alcohol past 11 p.m., under an emergency order adopted by the state regulatory agency Monday to try to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved an emergency order that limits the hours of operations for restaurants, bars and other entities that sell alcohol. Beginning Saturday, all ABC licensees are required to end the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On-premise consumption is to end at 11:30 p.m.