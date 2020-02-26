Escaped Alabama inmate captured after days of freedom

BRANTLEY, Ala. (AP) — An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured after more than a week on the lam.

The Department of Corrections says 34-year-old Dustin Joel Morton was arrested Tuesday in the south Alabama town of Brantley. He escaped from the Elba Work Release Center about 20 miles away on Feb. 17.  

Morton was serving a 15-year sentence for obstructing justice and using a false identity in Marshall County. He was sentenced in September 2017.

Corrections officials say Crenshaw County sheriff's deputies and state prison officers captured Morton without violence.

