Former Alabama clinic biller pleads guilty to fraud charge

By 1 hour ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former clinic worker in Alabama has pleaded guilty for her participation in a scheme authorities say defrauded the state’s Medicaid agency of at least $1.5 million. 

Authorities, including U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said Wednesday in a news release that Heidi Elizabeth Robertson entered her plea on one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The release says the 35-year-old was the primary biller for Capstone Medical Resources LLC. Officials say Robertson submitted Medicaid claims for services the clinic said were provided to individuals and at-risk youth. Authorities say the clinic's owner gave her 10% commission on all the claims paid by Medicaid.

Tags: 
Fraud
Medicaid
Capstone Medical Resources LLC

Related Content

Sentencing set for former Alabama sheriff

By Nov 25, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A one-time west Alabama sheriff is due in court to find out whether he must go to federal prison for fraud.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Monday in Birmingham for former Pickens County sheriff David Abston.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Abston could receive 20 years in prison. But prosecutors have said they’ll accept less because Abston accepted responsibility and agreed to pay about $51,000 in restitution.

Alabama business owner gets 15 years in $74K fraud scheme

By Aug 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraudulently soliciting approximately $74,500 from five Alabama investors.

WAAY-TV reports 58-year-old Edwin Eugene Blalack was sentenced Thursday and ordered to return the $74,500 to investors. He pleaded guilty in May to securities fraud.

Alabama psychologist admits $1.5 million Medicaid fraud

By Aug 15, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Birmingham psychologist has admitted to trying to defraud Medicaid by billing for counseling services that were never provided, state and federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Sharon Waltz has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicaid of at least $1.5 million, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town announced. Waltz also agreed to pay restitution to Medicaid in the amount of $1.5 million, they said.