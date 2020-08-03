Former Alabama clinic biller pleads guilty to fraud charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former clinic worker in Alabama has pleaded guilty for her participation in a scheme authorities say defrauded the state’s Medicaid agency of at least $1.5 million.

Authorities, including U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said Wednesday in a news release that Heidi Elizabeth Robertson entered her plea on one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The release says the 35-year-old was the primary biller for Capstone Medical Resources LLC. Officials say Robertson submitted Medicaid claims for services the clinic said were provided to individuals and at-risk youth. Authorities say the clinic's owner gave her 10% commission on all the claims paid by Medicaid.