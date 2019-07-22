Governor says Alabama 'working' to avoid prison lawsuit

By 14 seconds ago

Credit Equal Justice Initiative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey convened a new criminal justice commission as the state tries to avoid a Department of Justice lawsuit over prison conditions.

Ivey said Monday that the Governor's Study Group on Criminal Justice will study possible solutions for the state's longstanding prison problems. The group will gather data on sentencing laws, recidivism and policies.

The panel met for the first time Monday.

The Department of Justice earlier this year condemned Alabama prisons for unconstitutional levels of violence and inmate deaths and threatened to file a lawsuit unless conditions are approved.

Ivey told reporters that the state is working hard to avoid litigation and is making progress in its negotiations with the Justice Department.

Alabama faces a separate court order to boost prison staffing.

Tags: 
Alabama prisons
Alabama prison overcrowding
Governor's Study Group on Criminal Justice
Department of Justice
Alabama Prison Lawsuit
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Related Content

Yet Another Inmate Killed in State Custody

By Jun 18, 2019
Taylor / Bailey
ADOC via AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — One prison inmate was stabbed to death by another over the weekend, state officials said Monday in Alabama, where high rates of prison violence have recently been criticized by the U.S. Justice Department.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said in a news release that 29-year-old Jeremy Reshad Bailey was fatally wounded Saturday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, which is near the Florida line.

Federal Judge Says Prison Officials Failed to Protect Inmates from Suicide

By May 6, 2019
segregation cell
SPLC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After 15 inmate suicides in 15 months, a federal judge ruled Saturday that Alabama is putting prisoners in danger by failing to provide adequate suicide-prevention measures.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson wrote that there are "severe and systemic inadequacies" in the Alabama Department of Corrections' care of inmates and the facts behind recent suicides show that unconstitutional conditions persist in state prisons.