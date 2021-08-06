Gulf coast plan to resume AMTRAK service takes a step forward

A government agency is letting Amtrak move ahead with work to resume passenger train service between New Orleans and Mobile. The Surface Transportation Board dismissed objections from CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway. That allows Amtrak to continue with its attempt to gain access to freight lines for passenger trains. The rail service hopes to begin operating on the northern Gulf Coast in January. The region has been without passenger rail since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged tracks and equipment in 2005. While Louisiana and Mississippi have supported a resumption, Alabama has withheld funding over concern that Amtrak trains would interfere with freight service at the Port of Mobile. APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby has been following this story. You can find links to reports below. Guy was also part of the APR team that produced a documentary on the long term impact of the 2010 BP Gulf oil spill. That program was recognized with APR’s 4th national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists. A link that story is below as well.

