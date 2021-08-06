Gulf coast plan to resume AMTRAK service takes a step forward

Amtrak services may soon be coming to the Gulf Coast. A company official said the passenger service is on track to return in 2022.

Spokesperson Marc Magliari said the compant contacted railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern in January to inform them "that we intend to begin service in 2022."

The route will connect Mobile to New Orleans with four stops in Mississippi. The stops will be in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

It has been 16 years since the last passenger trains traveled along the Gulf Coast.