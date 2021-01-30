Historic St. James Hotel reopens in Selma

By 1 hour ago
  • APR student intern Tina Turner

The St. James Hotel resumed business this week as part of the Hilton chain. The focal point of downtown Selma, overlooking the Alabama River, reopened following a $5 million dollar renovation. The refurbishment updates the old building in the heart of Selma, where the hotel first opened in 1836. That was when the city was a hub of Alabama's plantation region. The Selma Times-Journal reports that it took two years of planning, negotiations with the city of Selma and extensive refurbishments to return the hotel to its former glory. Local attorney Harry Gamble handled the negotiations between the Selma and Hilton.

“The whole focus of the St. James was to have a solid downtown facility that would attract people stop stay here but also be a focal point for other business to develop around it," Gamble told APR last year.

The St. James is considered synonymous with Selma and its place in voting rights history. African American marchers were attacked by a police posse in 1965 as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge on their way to Montgomery. This incident helped pave the way for the signing of the U.S. Voting Rights Act.

APR student reporter Tina Turner, now an inaugural "Jim Lehrer journalism fellow" with PBS News Hour in Washington, D.C., reported on the renovations of the St. James during her time in the APR newsroom. APR newsroom intern Sarah Sherill produced a radio feature on Selma from a young person's perspection, which was part of APR's international award-winning documentary "More Bridges to Cross." You can listen to all of that content by clicking below.

Related Content

Historic hotel hopes to welcome visitors to Selma after refurbishment

By Mar 12, 2020
St. James Hotel
Tina Turner

An APR News Feature

This is perhaps Selma at its busiest. This is the 55th Selma Jubilee, a citywide observance of Bloody Sunday. That’s when voting rights marchers were beaten and teargassed on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Reverend Michael Bowen is among those setting their vendor tents before people start piling in. We are standing in eye shot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. But it’s the building a block and a half over that we’re here to talk about. Bowen says the St. James Hotel is closed down, but under renovation.

"More Bridges to Cross..."

By Jul 26, 2020

The late U.S. Congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A processional with Lewis' casket was carried across the bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten fifty five years ago on "Bloody Sunday," a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon. Lewis figured prominently in Alabama Public Radio's international award winning documentary "More Bridges to Cross."

Selma-- "This is something I'll tell my kids..."

By APR student Reporter Sarah Sherill & pat duggins Aug 4, 2016

This Sunday the city of Selma will remember the fiftieth anniversary of an event that became known as Bloody Sunday. Voting Rights marchers crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 were attacked by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse. History like this may be fresh in the memories of our parents and grandparents. But a group of student journalists from the University of Alabama got to experience the story for themselves. Alabama Public Radio newsroom intern Sarah Sherill was among them, and she files this report…