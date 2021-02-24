House approves mandatory kindergarten bill

A proposal that would require Alabamians to send their kids to kindergarten was passed by the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill by Rep. Pebblin Warren was approved 101-0 and will move to the Alabama Senate.

It requires a child to have successfully completed kindergarten or have demonstrated first grade readiness on a district approved assessment before enrolling in first grade.

The Education Commission of the States says 19 states and the District of Columbia require children attend kindergarten.