Dennis and his wife Cathy have been married since 1973. During the early years of their marriage, they were faced with the difficulty of dealing with hurricanes and floods, including Hurricane Frederic that damaged their home in Mobile. In this StoryCorps piece, the couple discussed experiencing these floods and how, in hindsight, they realized that these heart-rending events only made them stronger...

Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Production

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson