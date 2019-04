William “Bill” Pickett is a military man, through and through, who spent over 20 years in the armed forces, but hardship struck him as he became legally blind during active duty. He came to StoryCorps to talk to his daughter, Chelsea Middleton, about events that led him to becoming visually impaired and how his faith gave him peace, even through adversity...

Alabama Public Radio Loacl StoryCorps Production

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson