Isner, Boyd running for Democratic Party chair

Credit Photo courtesy of Secretary of State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two former candidates are challenging Nancy Worley to lead the Alabama Democratic Party.

Former congressional challenger Tabitha Isner announced Wednesday that she is running for party chairwoman.

Isner waged an aggressive but unsuccessful challenge last year against Republican Rep. Martha Roby. Will Boyd, who ran for lieutenant governor last year, is also challenging Worley.

Isner in a statement said Democrats need a committed party leader to support candidates and help get their message to voters.

The Democratic National Committee ordered the Alabama party to conduct new elections after ruling there were procedural irregularities with Worley's election in August.

Former state Sen. Myron Penn has dropped out of the race for party chairman.

