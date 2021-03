A kangaroo is on the loose in Alabama after escaping its keepers.

The 3 1/2-year-old kangaroo was being transported on Monday from Mississippi to its new home in Tennessee, but was lost in Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger of B & H Livestock said he had stopped at his home in Winfield with the animal and planned on keeping it there until the final delivery on Thursday. He said another worker let go of the kangaroo while taking it out of the trailer.