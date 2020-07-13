Marker commemorating 1948 racist slaying in Alabama missing

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A historical marker that was erected to commemorate the racist killing of a black man in south Alabama more than 70 years ago is missing.

Relatives of Rayfield Davis says authorities haven’t been able to answer their questions about what happened to the sign acknowledging his slaying, and they want answers.

Davis and a white co-worker reportedly got into an argument about race in 1948. Davis was later found beaten to death in a ditch along a roadside. The white man, Horace Miller, wasn't prosecuted after telling police Davis had angered him by claiming racial equality was on the way.