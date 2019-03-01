Mayor says security lapse preceded Alabama school shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a security failure occurred before a shooting that injured a student at an Alabama high school this week.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange told a news conference Thursday that guns found at Lee High School after a shooting came in through unsecured doors.

The school has metal detectors, but that didn't matter. Strange says the system should have had better security in place.

A student suffered a gunshot wound to the arm inside the school on Tuesday. Police say a 17-year-old student is charged in the shooting, and other students were charged with having two guns on campus.

Authorities haven't said what led to the gunfire. But the mayor says parents need to check their kids' rooms to see if they have guns and confiscate any they find.

