Millions of gallons of sewer water overflow after storms

Days of rain have left parts of Alabama awash in millions of gallons of dingy water that overflowed from sanitary sewer systems.

Reports submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management show more than 18.5 million gallons of sewer water spilled out over the past 10 days around Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, which had heavy rains over the period.

In the Tennessee Valley, a city leader in Decatur wants action after millions of gallons overflowed there.

A state health official says the problem carries a health risk because sewer water contains bacteria, viruses and intestinal parasites.