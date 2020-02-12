Millions of gallons of sewer water overflow after storms

Days of rain have left parts of Alabama awash in millions of gallons of dingy water that overflowed from sanitary sewer systems.

Reports submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management show more than 18.5 million gallons of sewer water spilled out over the past 10 days around Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, which had heavy rains over the period.

In the Tennessee Valley, a city leader in Decatur wants action after millions of gallons overflowed there.

A state health official says the problem carries a health risk because sewer water contains bacteria, viruses and intestinal parasites.

Tags: 
Alabama Department of Environmental Management
sewage overflow
Alabama flooding
Tuscaloosa
Birmingham
Decatur

Gov. Kay Ivey: State environmental agency needs to do better

By Jul 11, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state's environmental agency needs to do a better job responding to chemical releases into the Tennessee River in north Alabama.

Responding to media reports that 3M released pollution for years without state intervention or disclosure, Ivey told reporters in Huntsville on Wednesday that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management needs to present solutions to the problem.

Alabama probes fish kill after sewage spilled near creek

By Jun 6, 2019
sewage overflow

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Athens, Alabama is blaming an "employee error" for a sewage spill that killed thousands of fish in water near Swan Creek.

Al.com reports the spill killed about 3,000 fish, including 17 federally protected slackwater darters. The endangered species lives in some Alabama and Tennessee creeks.