More Victims Added to Jefferson County Lynching Memorial

Four new victims of racial violence are being added to the Jefferson County

Memorial Project.

The new names were discovered by students and others working with the project. Among them is Jim Hatter, who was dragged out of his home before bullets tore through his body in 1910.

Hatter helped another black man accused of killing a 66-year-old Confederate veteran who was also a deputy sheriff.

The project involves more than 35 community partners and volunteers who are working to research and educate people about men and women killed in Jefferson County because of racially motivated violence by white mobs.