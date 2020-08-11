NAACP seeks rehearing in Alabama voter ID lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is asking a federal appeals court for a rehearing in its lawsuit challenging Alabama’s photo ID law as racially discriminatory.

In July, a three-judge panel of the appeals court issued a split decision that dismissed a lawsuit filed by minority voters challenging the law. The new petition filed asks for a rehearing by all the judges of the court.

Voting rights advocates say the measures are aimed at suppressing voter turnout, but conservative states argue the protections are needed to ensure honest elections.

