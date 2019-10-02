New automobile parts plant to open in Alabama

By 2 minutes ago

Credit photo by Brett Tannehill

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts manufacturer says it’s building a new plant in Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the news Tuesday. She says South Korean company Shinhwa Group is investing $42 million in a facility and will create 95 jobs in Auburn, the company’s first manufacturing facility in the United States. Construction is already underway. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be finished by the summer.

Shinhwa will initially make drive shafts for vehicles built by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing’s plant in Montgomery as well as for Kia Motor Manufacturing’s plant, just across the state line in West Point, Georgia.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the company is a “welcome addition” to the state’s network of “high-caliber auto suppliers.”

Tags: 
Shinhwa Group
Auburn
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama
Kia Motor Manufacturing
Alabama Department of Commerce

Related Content

Auburn auto supplier expands, adds jobs

By Jul 23, 2019
istockphoto

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that an Italian auto supplier plans to expand its operation in Auburn.

Ivey's office said Tuesday that the $15 million expansion project at 2A USA in Auburn will create more than 50 jobs. The facility is a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.

Ivey's office said 2A's parent company is Italy's biggest privately owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company. It specializes in the casting of large, complex aluminum components.