New unemployment claims fall after 400,000 seek benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — New unemployment claims have leveled off some in Alabama after a record 400,000 people applied for job loss benefits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Alabama Department of Labor reported that nearly 29,000 unemployment claims were filed last week. More than 19,400 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

The number is well above normal unemployment levels in the state, but down from the start of the pandemic when more than 70,000 claims were being filed weekly.

Nearly 450,000 people applied for job loss benefits since the outbreak began in Alabama.