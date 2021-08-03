A Pentagon Police Officer Has Been Killed

A police officer has been killed in a violent incident near the Pentagon transit center in Virginia, a law enforcement official tells NPR.

Pentagon police have not confirmed the officer's death, but Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said on Twitter that a Pentagon police officer was killed "in a senseless act of violence," and offered his condolences to the officer's family. Authorities have released few details about Tuesday's incident.

The chief of the Pentagon police, Woodrow Kusse, confirmed that a Pentagon police officer was attacked on a bus platform at 10:37 a.m. local time. Gunfire was exchanged, Kusse said at a Pentagon press briefing, and there were several casualties. Kusse added that the scene is secure, and the FBI is leading the investigation.

