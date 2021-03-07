President Biden marks 'Bloody Sunday' in Selma with voting rights executive order

  • Attendees of the 50th anniversary of "bloody Sunday" in Selma
    APR's Pat Duggins

Federal agencies will take specific steps to promote access under a new executive order from President Joe Biden. The order comes as congressional Democrats press for a sweeping voting and elections bill to counter efforts to restrict voting access. Biden announced the plan during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of the 1965 incident known as "Bloody Sunday."

Some 600 civil-rights activists were viciously beaten by Alabama state troopers as they tried to march for voting rights in Selma, Alabama. Alabama Public Radio covered the 50th anniversary of the “bloody Sunday” attack during its international award-winning documentary “More Bridges To Cross.” Montgomery city council Bennie Lee Tucker served as the “human shield” of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior in Selma in 1965. He told APR the voting rights marches were spurred by the shooting death of civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson.

“They were saying, John Lewis, and James Austin, let’s go to Montgomery. And, we’ll take the body of Jimmie Lee Jackson and put it on the state Capitol, and let Governor Wallace know what he had done, and his people.” Civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson died nine days before after being shot by an Alabama state trooper… . “And so, it was decided that the casket was too heavy to carry fifty miles, so we’ll just walk,” says Tucker. “And, we started to walk and we were met with the tear gas.”

APR’s coverage chronicled the 50th anniversary ceremony, which included comments from President Barack Obama, and the late Congressman John Lewis, who was among the voting rights marchers who were attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965.

“We were beaten…tear gassed…some of us were left bloody right here on this bridge,” recalled Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis who was among the foot soldiers on ‘bloody Sunday.’ “Seventeen of us were hospitalized on that day. But, we never became bitter or hostile. We kept believing that the truth we stood for would help to follow us there,” said Lewis. “ This city, on the banks of the Alabama river, gave birth to a movement that changed this nation forever. Our country will never, ever, be the same because of what happened on this bridge.”

"More Bridges to Cross..."

By Feb 16, 2021

“At that time, we’d been singing songs, we shall overcome, and before I’d be a slave…be dead and buried in my grave,” says Bennie Lee Tucker. He’s seventy four years old, and he spent the last fifty five of those years here in Selma. “And we gonna let nobody turn us around, no more Governor Wallace…no more white folk,” he says.

On the front porch of his home on Eugene Avenue, Tucker recalls March 7th, 1965. It was the height of the voting rights movement. Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior wasn’t the name on everyone’s mind that day.

"The King of Alabama"

By Alabama Public Radio Apr 17, 2019
Stanford University

“If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize a conversation,” says Fred Gray, a civil rights attorney in Tuskegee, Alabama. He’s recalling one of this earliest clients, Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

“I think initially most people heard it on the media, and those who heard it, told other people about it, so it spread like wildfire. There wasn’t any question about that. It hit me when he was killed, because I knew we had lost a great leader.”

"Civil Rights Radio" -- Alabama Public Radio

By May 21, 2013
Birmingham News/Birmingham Bar Foundation

“For me, it was just a day of resolve and resolution, and I said ‘sign me up,” says James Stewart

“Well, the first thing I tell them is that I went to jail, and they go ‘Oooh, Grandmama,” and I say well, let me explain…” recalled Eloise Gaffney.

Selma-- "This is something I'll tell my kids..."

By APR student Reporter Sarah Sherill & pat duggins Aug 4, 2016

This Sunday the city of Selma will remember the fiftieth anniversary of an event that became known as Bloody Sunday. Voting Rights marchers crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 were attacked by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse. History like this may be fresh in the memories of our parents and grandparents. But a group of student journalists from the University of Alabama got to experience the story for themselves. Alabama Public Radio newsroom intern Sarah Sherill was among them, and she files this report…

"Sounds of Selma"

By Aug 3, 2016
APR

Thousands of people crowded the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma yesterday to remember what became known as “bloody Sunday.” Voting marchers in 1965 were attacked by State Troopers and a Sheriff’s posse armed with clubs and tear gas. The weekend observance was attended by President Obama and the children of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. APR news director Pat Duggins and reporter Stan Ingold teamed up to bring us this audio postcard…

APR Video-- "Sights of Selma"

By Mar 9, 2015

Alabama Public Radio news director Pat Duggins produced this video while covering the 50th anniversary jubilee of "bloody Sunday" on Selma's Edmund Pettus bridge.