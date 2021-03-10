Public hearing for proposed treatment ban for trans kids

An Alabama legislative committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would make it a felony to treat transgender youth with puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery.

The hearing will be held by the House Health Committee on Wednesday.

Alabama is one of eight states that have similar legislation, where conservative lawmakers argue such decisions should wait until adulthood. Parents of transgender teens and other advocacy groups that the legislation would hurt trans youth and infringe on the decisions of doctors and families. 

