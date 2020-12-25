Relief dollars and other help coming for Alabamians during COVID-19

Alabama officials say $220,000 in federal grant money will be used to assist victims of domestic violence in the state. Law Enforcement agencies note a rise in domestic violence during the coronavirus outbreak, with families forced to remain together and indoors on a ongoing basis. Police in Marengo County, for example, reported four homicides back in May—three of which attributed to domestic violence. More than half the federal grant money will go to AshaKiran Incorporated. That’s a Huntsville-based nonprofit organization that provides crisis intervention in at least forty nine languages in Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties. The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence will receive $70,000. The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In a related move, the city of Tuscaloosa is extending a grace period for people who are struggling to pay utility bills because of the pandemic. Mayor Walt Maddox signed an order extending the period until the end of March. A statement from Maddox says the extension is being granted in the spirit of the holiday season to help alleviate stress on residents. Thousands of people lost jobs because of the pandemic, and the order is aimed at preventing residents from having to go without water, sewer or garbage collection. APR has covered other relief efforts related to the coronavirus. Click below to hear those stories again.

