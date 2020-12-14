Retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Hugh Maddox dies

By Caroline Vincent 46 minutes ago

Credit The Birmingham News file

A former member of the Alabama Supreme Court died last Friday. Retired Associate Justice Hugh Maddox was 90 years old.

Maddox died in his home and no cause of death has been given. 

The former justice was first appointed to the court in 1969 and won five more terms before retiring in 2001. Maddox also served as a legal advisor to three governors and a colonel in the Air Force Reserve.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A private graveside service is planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

