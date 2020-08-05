'Save Space Camp' drive prompted by virus reaches $1.5M goal

By 37 minutes ago

 

Credit huntsville.org

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fundraising drive has reached its goal of bringing in $1.5 million to save Space Camp from closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A corporate donation of $250,000 by the technology company SAIC Inc. pushed the effort over the top.

Located in Huntsville, Alabama, Space Camp is an internationally know educational program that's run by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Officials say the pandemic has hurt revenues so badly that donations were needed to continue operating the museum and to reopen Space Camp in the spring.

Nearly 1 million youths and adults have attended Space Camp since it opened in 1982.

Huntsville Space Camp
U.S. Space and Rocket Center
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

