SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

By 42 minutes ago

 

Credit APR's Pat Duggins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation’s toughest football league from top to the bottom. 

That begs the question: How hard will it be to win the SEC this season?

The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone are not only some marquee out-of-conference contests but also the FCS and lower-level games that fill the schedule with often easy wins. Some potential contenders could face harder roads.

Specifics of the league-wide schedules have to be finalized and approved by the schools' ADs.

Tags: 
Southeastern Conference
SEC football
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

August 3

"Save Space Camp" drive pulls in more than $1M in days

Alabama school system using foggers to sanitize campuses

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

Virus testing sites for Alabama college students opening

By 1 hour ago
coronavirus
Associated Press

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More than a dozen sites are opening across Alabama to test about 200,000 students for the new coronavirus before they head to college and university campuses. 

With testing sites scattered throughout the state, no one should have to travel farther than 60 miles to get to one as they open Tuesday.

Students coming to an Alabama school from other states will receive an at-home test they can submit by mail.

SEC media days kicks off with Sankey in old Alabama home

By Jul 15, 2019

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference media days begins at the event's longtime home.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks the four-day event off Monday with his annual media address about the state of the league and college football. Media days returns to the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, Alabama after one year in Atlanta.

The spotlight will be on LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Day 1, with Florida's Dan Mullen and Missouri's Barry Odom also taking the podium.