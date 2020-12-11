Sen. Doug Jones calls for bipartisanship in farewell speech

By Caroline Vincent 14 hours ago

In his final speech to the U.S. Senate, Doug Jones emphasized the need for bipartanship. 

Jones was elected in 2017 and was the first Democrat senator from Alabama in 25 years. He is being replaced by Republican Tommy Tuberville who was elected this year. 

Jones highlighted some of his favorite moments from his time in the Senate in his speech. One mentioned was his co-sponsoring of the bill eliminating the military widows' tax.

Both Minority Leader Charles Schumer and republican Alabama senator Richard Shelby praised Jones.

