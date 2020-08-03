South Alabama doctor indicted in drug-billing scheme

By 53 minutes ago

 

Credit atg.wa.gov

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal authorities say a south Alabama doctor has become the 30th person charged in what they describe as a fraud scheme involving a north Alabama pharmacy. 

A statement by prosecutors says Dr. Michelle Martine Jackson of Fairhope was indicted on charges including conspiracy to receive kickbacks and fraud. The announcement says she worked out of two clinics in Mobile.

The charges are related to Global Compounding Pharmacy, which was based in Haleyville. She allegedly got kickbacks in exchange for writing unnecessary prescriptions.

Court records don't list a defense lawyer for Jackson.

Tags: 
Dr. Michelle Martine Jackson
conspiracy to receive kickbacks
Fraud
Global Compounding Pharmacy

Related Content

Former Alabama clinic biller pleads guilty to fraud charge

By 1 hour ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former clinic worker in Alabama has pleaded guilty for her participation in a scheme authorities say defrauded the state’s Medicaid agency of at least $1.5 million. 

Authorities, including U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said Wednesday in a news release that Heidi Elizabeth Robertson entered her plea on one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Alabama psychologist admits $1.5 million Medicaid fraud

By Aug 15, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Birmingham psychologist has admitted to trying to defraud Medicaid by billing for counseling services that were never provided, state and federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Sharon Waltz has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicaid of at least $1.5 million, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town announced. Waltz also agreed to pay restitution to Medicaid in the amount of $1.5 million, they said.

Alabama business owner gets 15 years in $74K fraud scheme

By Aug 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraudulently soliciting approximately $74,500 from five Alabama investors.

WAAY-TV reports 58-year-old Edwin Eugene Blalack was sentenced Thursday and ordered to return the $74,500 to investors. He pleaded guilty in May to securities fraud.