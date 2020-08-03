South Alabama doctor indicted in drug-billing scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal authorities say a south Alabama doctor has become the 30th person charged in what they describe as a fraud scheme involving a north Alabama pharmacy.

A statement by prosecutors says Dr. Michelle Martine Jackson of Fairhope was indicted on charges including conspiracy to receive kickbacks and fraud. The announcement says she worked out of two clinics in Mobile.

The charges are related to Global Compounding Pharmacy, which was based in Haleyville. She allegedly got kickbacks in exchange for writing unnecessary prescriptions.

Court records don't list a defense lawyer for Jackson.