Tuberville says maybe to debate; Jones: Voters deserve one

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Tommy Tuberville on Friday declined to commit to debating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, while Jones said voters deserve one. 

Republicans are seeking to reclaim the Senate seat from Jones who won a 2017 special election.

Tuberville on Tuesday handily defeated Jeff Sessions to win the Republican nomination. Tuberville enters the race as a strong challenger in the once reliably red state.  

Tuberville said he will consider the invitations and decide. Jones said people deserve a debate.

Tags: 
Senator Doug Jones
Tommy Tuber
Alabama Senate Race
debate

Tuberville defeats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

By Jul 15, 2020
Tommy Tuberville

 

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

The defeat likely ends Sessions' long political career, a bitter loss egged on by President Donald Trump.

Tuberville is familiar to Alabamians from his decade as Auburn University’s head football coach. He won about 60% of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

Famed coach Tuberville runs for Senate seat as an outsider

By Feb 24, 2020
Tommy Tuberville

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is stressing his status as a political outsider in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Tuberville is part of a crowded Republican primary field competing with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is seeking to reclaim the Senate seat he held for two decades.

Boosted by fame from years as a college football coach, Tuberville  has become one of the front-runners in the competitive field.

Trump noncommittal on backing Sessions for Senate

By Nov 8, 2019

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn't committing to supporting his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, or any other candidate, in the Alabama Senate seat.

He did say he won't campaign against Sessions.

Sessions spent more than a decade representing Alabama in the Senate before stepping down to serve as Trump's attorney general. He was an early endorser of Trump.