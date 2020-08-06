U of Alabama to remove slavery supporter's name from hall

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit honors.ua.edu

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — University of Alabama officials say they've decided to remove from an academic building the name of a white doctor who misused medical evidence to support slavery. 

News outlets report the system’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to strip the name of Dr. Josiah Nott from the facility which houses the Honors College, and replace it with Honors Hall. Nott helped found the university’s medical school.

News outlets report that Trustee John England, who is Black, said Nott supported slavery and argued that non-white races were inferior.

The resolution for removal was developed by a working group appointed in June to review building names. 

Tags: 
Nott Hall
UA Honors College
University of Alabama
John England

