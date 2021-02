The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is going slowly in Tuskegee because of the city's painful history with medicine.

For 40 years the goverment used Black men as test subjects when studing syphilis.

Civil rights attorney Fred Gray filed the lawsuit on behalf of the men affected by the study in a settlement of $9 million. He is now among those trying to set an example of receiving the new vaccine, stressing that the syphilis study and the COVID-19 inoculation are completely different.