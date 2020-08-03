Vouchers to aid Alabama students stuck at home by pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A program to aid Alabama families with students who are limited to distance learning this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic will provide $100 million for increased internet service. 

The state says vouchers will help pay for the cost of equipment and high-speed internet service through Dec. 31. They'll be available for students who receive free or reduced-price meals or meet other income criteria.

The funding will go toward technology including wireless hot spots, home and mobile internet service. High-speed internet service often is unavailable across rural Alabama and in some urban areas.

The mental health threat posed by the coronavirus is gaining attention. A new study by the Lancet shows 25 percent of British citizens reporting mental distress due to COVID-19. That trend is reflected here in Alabama by a report by the internet website Wallethub. Their survey puts Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile near the top among U.S. cities for stress related to the coronavirus. The pandemic appears to be affecting the physical, economic and psychological well-being in Mobile.

