Vouchers to aid Alabama students stuck at home by pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A program to aid Alabama families with students who are limited to distance learning this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic will provide $100 million for increased internet service.

The state says vouchers will help pay for the cost of equipment and high-speed internet service through Dec. 31. They'll be available for students who receive free or reduced-price meals or meet other income criteria.

The funding will go toward technology including wireless hot spots, home and mobile internet service. High-speed internet service often is unavailable across rural Alabama and in some urban areas.