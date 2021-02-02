Watch Live: Gov. Ivey's State of the State Address

Clean up and recovery efforts are still underway in Fultondale after Monday night's tornado.
Gov. Kay Ivey visited the city just north of Birmingham to survey the damage and meet victims.
The tornado killed one and injured 30 more.
One of the most heavily damaged structures was Fultondale High School. Officials are not sure if they will be able to allow students back into classrooms by the end of the year.
Ivey said that the damage to the city will be difficult to recover from. Officials are saying the storm was rated an EF-2.