Watch Live: Gov. Ivey's State of the State Address

Lawmakers are raising concerns after hearing about Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease three new mega-prisons.

Republican Rep. Rich Wingo of Tuscaloosa said he and other lawmakers want to see more financial details about the proposal since they will be responsible for any shortfall.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said an announcement about the leases will be released soon.

The mega-prisons would hold 10,000 inmates total and close many existing prisons throughout the state.