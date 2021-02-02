Watch Live: Gov. Ivey's State of the State Address

By Caroline Vincent 11 minutes ago

Watch Gov. Kay Ivey's 2021 State of the State address.

Alabama State of the State address
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Alabama governor leases CoreCivic prisons in $3 billion plan

By Caroline Vincent Feb 1, 2021
Alabama prisoners

 

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a lease for two new mega-prisons with a private prison company.

CoreCivic is one of the largest private prison companies in the country and agreed to build two new prisons. A third is planned for a total cost of $3 billion. The first two will house 7,000 inmates.

Some Alabama lawmakers question Ivey's prison lease plan

By Caroline Vincent Jan 28, 2021
Elmore overcrowding

 

Lawmakers are raising concerns after hearing about Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease three new mega-prisons.

Republican Rep. Rich Wingo of Tuscaloosa said he and other lawmakers want to see more financial details about the proposal since they will be responsible for any shortfall.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said an announcement about the leases will be released soon.

The mega-prisons would hold 10,000 inmates total and close many existing prisons throughout the state.

Ivey visits Tornado victims in Fultondale

By Jan 28, 2021
Gov. Ivey Fultondale
Governor's Office

Clean up and recovery efforts are still underway in Fultondale after Monday night's tornado.

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the city just north of Birmingham to survey the damage and meet victims.

The tornado killed one and injured 30 more.

One of the most heavily damaged structures was Fultondale High School. Officials are not sure if they will be able to allow students back into classrooms by the end of the year.

Ivey said that the damage to the city will be difficult to recover from. Officials are saying the storm was rated an EF-2.